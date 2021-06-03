EU’s plans to introduce carbon border mechanism raise concern not only in Russia — envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The plans of the European Union to introduce a carbon border adjusted mechanism has raised concerns not only in Russia, but also in many other countries, including the members of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Russia’s permanent representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov said on Thursday.

He was speaking after the first session of the Valdai International Discussion Club at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"They are working on the so-called carbon border adjusted mechanism. It is not yet in its final form, it will be released not earlier than July, but this is really the next stage on the field of sanctions," he stressed.

"This topic worries not only us, but also many other states. In the WTO, 25 countries have already criticized these EU plans. Let's see how it will develop," he added.

Chizhov noted that digitalization is one of the important tools the EU uses on its way to "greening" the economy.

He agreed that it is necessary to take care of the environment, but one should to do it without prejudice to other states, since the inequality of positions on this issue can lead to the emergence of new conflicts.

"An attempt to turn Western Europe into an island of green prosperity at the cost of contaminating the rest of the world or by fining the rest of the world is, of course, a path to new tensions and conflicts," Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU concluded.

In December 2019, the European Commission launched the Green Deal project aimed at moving towards a greener life in the European Union. As part of this project the EC intends to present a number of initiatives and bills in the coming years. The EU plans transitioning to a zero-carbon economy by 2050. One of the Green Deal measures is the introduction of a carbon tax on imports of goods.