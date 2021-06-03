Gold to protect NWF money against inflation risks — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Gold was introduced into the structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) as an asset capable to safeguard the Fund resources against inflation risks, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Chinese yuan and the euro were identified as an alternative to assets in US dollars, which have accounted for about 35% of NWF’s liquid assets until recently, and gold as the asset capable to protect NWF investments against inflation risks," the Ministry said.

"These changes are aimed at ensuring safety of NWF money in the context of macroeconomic and geopolitical trends of recent years and decisions aimed at de-dollarization of the Russian economy," it said.

Russia will completely abandon the US dollar in the NWF structure and will reduce the pound sterling share within a month. Shares of the yuan and the euro will grow, gold will appear, while the Japan’s yen share will stay unchanged.