Bank of Russia will not discuss key rate cut on June 11 — Central Bank chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia will not definitely discuss an option of key rate lowering at its Board meeting on June 11, Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We will review options at the Board of Directors’ meeting. The only thing I can definitely state is that the reduction option will not be considered. The need and the increment will discuss on our assessment of information with inflation move and economic development. It is premature to take any steps and give any forecasts now," she said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held from June 2 to 5, 2021.