Russia to stay ahead of biological threats with creation of ‘sanitary shield’ — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia will protect the health of its citizens with the creation of a "sanitary shield," and it will be able to tackle biological challenges by staying ahead of them, head of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Of course, our goal is to protect our country from epidemiological shocks, and Russia will be a safe territory when it comes to health. We will stay ahead of new biological challenges that nature inevitably presents to humanity, and we will fulfill the task given to us by the Russian president by creating a "sanitary shield" for Russia, which will protect us against epidemiological shocks in the future," she said during a joint briefing of the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing and the World Health Organization.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his address to the Russian Federal Assembly that Russia must have "a strong and secure shield" in the sphere of sanitary and biological safety that would use Russian equipment and components to the greatest possible extent.

