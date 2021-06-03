Price increase for socially important goods in Russia avoided — Agriculture Minister

ST.PETERSBURG, June 3. / TASS /. The prices for socially important goods in Russia have been stabilized, said the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev on the air of the Rossiya-1 TV channel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"We coped with the rise in prices. The decisions of the government that were adopted led to the stabilization of prices for the main socially important goods," he said. Patrushev said that additional measures will be taken if necessary. "We are now actively negotiating the creation of an intervention fund for grain and the creation of an intervention fund for sugar. If appropriate decisions are made, positive decisions, then in the future we will have a little more mechanisms to contain prices than before," he said.

On December 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew attention to the rise in prices for basic food items. He stressed that the increase in prices is not associated with the coronavirus pandemic, but with attempts to adjust domestic prices to the global situation. On December 22, the State Duma adopted in the second reading a bill on state regulation of prices for socially significant goods, initiated by the Russian government.

