Kremlin emphasizes ‘rules of the game’ and dialogue between state, private sectors

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s state and private sectors are in constant dialogue and most decisions are made on that basis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. The press secretary emphasized that businesses in Russia earn money and bear social responsibility, and the state collects taxes to build and develop the country, while shedding light on what’s known as the rules of the game.

Peskov was asked to comment on a statement by Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sistema, Vladimir Yevtushenkov, about rising prices on socially significant products and the actions of manufacturers. Yevtushenkov said that the government should find a way to adjust "rules of the game" for business.

"Businesses earn money, yet, at the same time business shoulder a social burden. The social responsibility of businesses is an absolutely obligatory factor and, of course, this factor is inherent in our large entrepreneurs," Peskov clarified.

"The government collects taxes and builds the country using these taxes, it implements various projects for economic and social development, fulfills social obligations to the population," he said, noting that "this chain is the basic "rule of the game".

"All this is happening and should happen within the framework of the current legislation," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"Of course, positions may differ and the wording may be tougher or softer, but nevertheless it must be acknowledged that there is a dialogue between the government and business, this dialogue is constant and, as a rule, the vast majority of decisions is taken through dialogue with entrepreneurs," Peskov stated.