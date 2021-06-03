Russian investment fund, partners to establish Sputnik V vaccine production in Bahrain

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding Company and Binnopharm Group, а subsidiary of Sistema, have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a new vaccine production facility in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday.

"As part of cooperation the two funds recently joined efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus and intend to establish a local production of Sputnik V," the statement said.

Bahrain authorized the emergency use of Sputnik V vaccine in February 2021.

In 2014, RDIF and Mumtalakat signed an agreement aimed at strengthening economic and investment cooperation between Russia and Bahrain. "Our collaboration with Mumtalakat goes back a long way and has resulted in a successful co-investment program as well as a fruitful partnership between our organizations. We are delighted to extend our cooperation to establish a production facility in Bahrain to produce Sputnik V," RDIF Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev was quoted as saying.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is taking place on June 2-5. The topic of this year’s forum is "Together Again - Economy of New Reality". TASS is the information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF.