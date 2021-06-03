Companies to sign major agreements in Putin’s presence at SPIEF — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the signing ceremony of several major agreements on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to him, the president is working in St. Petersburg today, where the SPIEF event is taking place. "The first activity involving the president will take place today, this is going to be the singing of rather important agreements," the Kremlin spokesman noted. In particular, a memorandum on developing a platinum deposit in the Krasnoyarsk region will be inked.

Peskov added that the president would attend the ceremony via video link. According to him, the first and the largest event in the series will be the signing of a memorandum of intent on the project financing of the Chernogorskoye platinum deposit. It will be signed by the Russian Platinum company, the VEB.RF corporation and VTB Bank. "This is a document on developing the Chernogorskoye platinum deposit in the Krasnoyarsk region. The total investment is expected to reach 570 billion rubles ($778 mln)," Peskov specified.