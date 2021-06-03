Dollar down 0.2% on Moscow Exchange following Russia’s National Wealth Fund news

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The dollar fell by 0.19% to 73.02 rubles following the news that Russia plans to fully abandon the US dollar in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and reduce the share of the British pound within a month.

As of 13:25 Moscow time, the dollar was trading at 73.14 rubles (-0.02%), the euro decreased to 89.24 rubles (-0.11%).

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov ammounced earlier that Russia plans to fully abandon the US dollar in the structure of the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and reduce the share of the British pound within a month, adding that the share of gold, euro and yuan will rise, whereas the share of Japan’s yen will remain unchanged in the NWF.

"[Investments - TASS] in dollars will equal 0%, in euro - 40%, in yuan - 30%, in gold - 20%, in pound and yuen - 5% each. We have replaced dollars by an increase by 5% in euro, gold and yuan," the minister explained.