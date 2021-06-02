Russian Energy Ministry does not expect fuel surplus or shortage on domestic market

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry believes that prospects of a significant motor fuel surplus on the domestic market are of low probability, Minister Nikolai Shulginov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday.

"The Ministry monitors the situation with prices, deliveries to the domestic market and turnarounds of refineries. We keep an eye on everything, and we therefore do not anticipate any abrupt changes of the supply on the market, either in terms of decline or as regards a major oversupply," the Minister said.

In late May, the Ministry again recommended national oil companies to scale up gasoline and diesel fuel production and increase fuel shipments and deliveries to the exchange.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held this year from June 2 to 5.