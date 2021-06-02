Weekly inflation in Russia slowing down to 0.12% - statistics

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Weekly inflation in Russia was 0.12% from May 25 to 31 after staying at 0.2% for a week earlier, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 3.35% from the year beginning and 0.61% from early May.

Inflation was about 5.86% in annual terms as of May 31.

According to statistics, margarine prices gained 0.6%. Buckwheat, caramel, and chocolate-coated soft sweets had a price upsurge by 0.5%. Pork, cooked sausages, canned meat, pasteurized milk, canned fruit and berries for children added 0.3% in prices. Sunflower oil, beef, sausages, frankfurters, half-smoke and cooked smoke sausages, fat curd, vodka and cookies had uptick by 0.2% in prices.

At the same time, hen eggs prices declined by 3.1% and millet prices fell by 0.3%. Chicken meat prices dropped by 0.2%.

Fruits and vegetables prices actually stayed flat in average over the week. The price hike was 5.1% for white cabbage, 4.4% for carrots, 3.2% for potatoes and 1.7% for onions. Prices lost 5% for cucumbers, 3,6% for tomatoes, and 0.3% for apples.

The price uptick was 0.5% for domestic filter-tipped cigarettes, 0.4% for new cars of foreign brands, and 0.2% for toiler paper and tooth brushes.

Motor gasoline prices rose 0.1% and diesel fuel prices added 0.2% in the reporting period, Rosstat said.