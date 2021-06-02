RT-Invest to inject about $167.4 bln into medical waste processing

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. RT-Invest, a subsidiary of the Russian state corporation Rostec, is going to invest about 12 bln rubles ($167.4 mln) in a medical waste processing project in the Moscow Region, CEO Andrei Shipelov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday.

The project is at the discussion stage now, the top manager said.

"We are the discussion stage now. Nevertheless, this figure [investments] is about 12 bln rubles," Shipelov noted.

The project will be implemented under the project financing principle, where the company will contribute 20-30% and banks will provide credit leverage of 70-80%, he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held this year from June 2 to 5.