Tax solution is the simplest one in situation with metallurgists — First Deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The tax solution is technically the simplest one in the situation with metallurgists, but if they find other instruments, the government is ready to discuss it, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov told reporters on the sidelines of SPIEF 2021.

"In this sense, the tax solution is technically the simplest one. [It implies] taking the money, and then subsidizing those who have a price rise. But if colleagues find other acceptable solutions - then, wonderful. I am ready to participate and support them," Belousov said.

Earlier, Belousov said that the incomes of metallurgists in Russia had grown manifold in 2020 - they received 100 bln rubles ($1.3 bln) in excess profits and must return this money to the budget.

"So far I am not inclined to reject any instruments. What I intend to do in all cases is to discuss all systemic decisions on taxes with the business community," he said on Wednesday.

According to Belousov, the government does not fear that only large companies will cope with the tax burden.

Alternatives for metallurgists

The First Deputy Prime Minister noted that the government does not rule out raising the mineral extraction tax (MET) as a measure for metallurgists. He added that theoretically it is also possible to differentiate the VAT refund on exports, but there is still no concrete decision on it.

"Theoretically, in addition to MET, for example, Chinese solutions are possible, such as differentiation of VAT refunds on exports. But let me say it again, it does not mean that we are going to introduce this, because this is still a subject for discussion. There are more options, but so far there are no decisions," Belousov said.

Belousov stressed that in general he supports systemic solutions.

"But there is such a tool in the world, which is a component of a systemic solution, such as the introduction of a one-time tax. This is windfall tax - taxes carried by the wind," he added.