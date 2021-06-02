Russia’s Finance Ministry completes offering of federal loan bonds

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry completed the offering of Series 26235 fixed-income OFZ bonds amounting to 20 bln rubles ($273.2 mln) and Series 26234 fixed-income federal loan (OFZ) bonds worth 33.45 bln rubles ($457.1 mln) at the auction, the Ministry said on Wednesday.

The weighted average yield of Series 26235 OFZ bonds mature on March 12, 2031, totaled 7.24% per annum. The demand at the auction reached 82.64 bln rubles ($1.12 bln). The weighted average price of the issue was 92.539% of the par value.

The weighted average yield of Series 26234 OFZ bonds mature on July 16, 2025, totaled 6.66% per annum. The demand at the auction climbed to 51.53 bln rubles ($704.1 mln). The weighted average price of the issue amounted to 92.6653% of the par value.