PhosAgro expects decision in legal battle over fertilizer duties in US next spring

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. PhosAgro, a leading phosphate-based fertilizer producer from Russia, embarked on a legal fight against compensation duties on their phosphate fertilizers in the US and expects the decision on the matter in April - May 2022, Deputy CEO of the Russian fertilizer producer Alexander Sharabaiko told TASS on Wednesday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The timeline is long, 12 months and not earlier. We initiated the procedure [the appeal to the court under the US International Trade Commission] on May 7," the top manager said.

"Our goal is to annul the duty. We certainly expect that the court will take our arguments into consideration and will change its position," Sharabaiko specified. The company disagrees with the decision because it does not receive any subsidies, he noted. "We definitely disagree with the subject matter of the dispute. We contest the existence of the subsidy at large because we do not have any. We purchase all the raw material positions under market conditions that exist in our country," the top manager clarified.

As reported earlier, the US Department of Commerce made a final decision on compensation duties for the import of phosphate fertilizers from Russia and Morocco, by cutting back the amount. In particular, duties for Apatit whose parent company is PhosAgro were set at 9.19%, while they totaled 20.94% earlier.

