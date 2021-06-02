Tourist flow to Russian resorts in 2021 may grow by 15-20% against 2019 — Doguzova

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The tourist flow to resort destinations in Russia in 2021 may increase by 15-20% to the pre-Covid 2019 level, the head of the Federal Tourism Agency Zarina Doguzova said in an interview with the Pozdnyakov program on Russian TV channel NTV on Wednesday.

"This year, we expect that in resort areas there will be another plus 15-20% to the level of 2019," she said. Doguzova added that the tourist flow to Russia in 2021 could recover by 80-85% against the level of 2019. "Throughout the country last year the industry recovered by almost 60%, this year we expect to [recover by] more 20-25%, that is, as a result, we will reach the restoration of the total tourist flow for the year somewhere in the region of 80-85% to the indicators of 2019," she explained. At the same time, in March-June of this year, most travel companies "experienced a drop in revenue of up to 90%" compared to 2019, with a few exceptions for those organizations that provided observatory services or placed medical workers in their hotel rooms, Doguzova said.

Earlier, she said that the losses of Russian tourism due to the pandemic could be made up at least by the end of next year.