At least 237 companies with foreign capital set up in Hainan's Sanya in three years

SANYA, June 2. /TASS/. Hainan's Sanya registered 237 new companies with foreign capital in 2018-2020, reported the Hainan Daily.

In three years, the volume of foreign investment actually used by these enterprises amounted to $ 674 million. The total trade turnover of these companies reached 33 billion yuan (more than $ 5.15 billion). There has been a steady increase in the inflow of foreign investment and the volume of foreign trade in Sanya over the past three years, the publication writes.

Sanya is trying to move away from the rental economy model based on rental real estate. In recent years, this city has been investing heavily in the development of tourism, modern services and high-tech. Thus, the number of high-tech enterprises in Hainan's Sanya increased from 19 to 114 in 2018-2020. From April 2018 to April 2021, the sales of local duty free stores reached 49.23 billion yuan (about $ 7.7 billion).

On April 13, 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the creation of an experimental free trade zone and port on Hainan. The goal of the program is to involve the island in globalization and international distribution of labor, to lay a solid innovation base. The provincial administration creates attractive conditions for investors, ensures an andanced research infrastructure.

According to the government plan, by 2050 this region will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy with campuses of leading universities, cutting-edge laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.