Qatari capital to be attracted to Russia’s real economy, says Deputy PM Borisov

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow expects Qatari capital to be attracted to Russia’s real economy and infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said during the opening of Qatar’s pavilion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Wednesday.

"We evidence a real growth of mutual interest in establishing business ties between entrepreneurs of the two countries [Russia and Qatar — TASS], as well as the beginning of detailed talks on a number of promising bilateral projects. We expect an inflow of Qatari capital to Russia’s real economy and infrastructure, in the development and creation of new production funds, financing of the technical upgrade of sectors of the Russian industry. <...> We promote the continuation of cooperation on the situation on the global hydrocarbons market," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is taking place on June 2-5. The topic of this year’s forum is "Together again. The economy of a new reality." TASS is the information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF.