Nuclear power plants in Russia increase output by 1.8% in May

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian nuclear power plants (NPPs) in May 2021 increased electricity generation by 1.8% compared to the same period last year to 17.496 bln kWh, Rosenergoatom (part of Rosatom's electricity division) reported on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the year, Russian nuclear power plants have generated 92.789 bln kWh, which is 6.89% higher than in January-May 2020.

The main activity of Rosenergoatom is the generation of electrical and thermal energy by nuclear power plants in Russia. Today, a total of 11 operating nuclear power plants in Russia, including the floating nuclear thermal power plant, are in operation 38 power units with a total installed capacity of more than 30.5 GW.

In 2020, Russian nuclear power plants generated a record electricity volume - 215.746 bln kWh. The share of Russian nuclear power plants in the country's energy balance is 20.28%. Thanks to the operation of the nuclear power plant, over the past year, 108.3 mln tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions were prevented.