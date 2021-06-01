Nord Stream 2 will offset future supply deficit for Europe - Wintershall CEO

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will allow Europe to compensate the upcoming gas supply deficit, CEO of Germany’s Wintershall oil and gas company Mario Mehren told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"Nord Stream 2 is one of the many solutions to offset the coming deficit of supplies," he said.

The company CEO also noted that Europe needs a diversified, reliable and economically effective infrastructure for gas transportation to complete its tasks set to fight climate change. "The more alternatives Europe has, the better it will be for Europe," he shared.

Mehren also underlined that issues of the European energy security should be addressed in Europe itself. "We resolutely reject any extraterritorial sanctions," he said. According to the CEO, the decision of US President Joe Biden’s administration to not impose new sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project can become the beginning of normalization in transatlantic ties. He also voiced hope that the gas pipeline would be constructed and its operations would commence as soon as possible.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore through the exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of five countries - Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany, thus bypassing transit countries of Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and other Eastern European and Baltic states. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. Gazprom's European partners in the project are Germany’s Wintershall and Uniper, Austria’s OMV, France’s Engie and the British-Dutch Shell.