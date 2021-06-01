Russia to transfer $500 mln second tranche of loan to Belarus in June, says Lukashenko

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. The second tranche of the Russian state loan worth $500 mln may be transferred to Belarus in June, President Alexander Lukashenko said at the meeting focused on the issues related to cooperation between the two countries on Tuesday.

"Russian President [Vladimir Putin] <…> told me that the second tranche of the earlier agreed loan worth $1 bln [will be transferred] in June," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the SB. Belarus Today publication.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said following the talks of presidents of the two countries in Sochi on Saturday that the transfer of $500 mln second tranche of the state loan had been agreed and would be made shortly.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on providing a $1 bln interstate loan to Minsk last December. It stipulated two tranches worth $500 mln each in 2020 and 2021. On December 30, the country received the first tranche.

On October 16, Belarus also received a $500 mln ten-year loan from the funds of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development supported by Russia.