Brent oil reaches $71 per barrel

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The cost of a Brent crude oil futures contract for delivery in August 2021 on the London ICE stock exchange rose 2.42% to $ 71 per barrel, according to the trading floor at 12:00 Moscow time.

By 12:33 Moscow time, the price of Brent crude oil reached $70.79 per barrel, which is 2.12% higher than the previous session's close.

The last time the price of Brent oil reached $71 per barrel on March 8, 2021.

At the same time, WTI crude oil rose to $68.2 per barrel (+2.83%), exceeding $68 per barrel for the first time since October 2018.