OPEC+ countries reduced oil production by 7.8 mln barrels per day in April 2021

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The OPEC+ oil production limiting agreement was performed by 113% of the target. The deal participants managed to reduce production by 7.8 mln barrels instead of planned 6.9 mln barrels per day, the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee says in its report, with its copy seen by TASS.

Performance of OPEC member-states was 124% for the deal terms in April, while non-OPEC countries’ implementation percentage was 91%.

Such high result was achieved in particular owing to voluntary reduction of oil production by Saudi Arabia by 1 mln barrels per day more.

Oil production was not reduced by all countries in accordance with their quotas. The overall oil production surplus since May 2020 in OPEC+ member-countries totaled 3.68 mln barrels daily as of April 2021.

The shortage of commercial inventories in OECD economies will start from the third quarter of this year, the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee says in its report.

Committee experts had a videoconference meeting today.

The base case scenario contemplates that the surplus of OECD crude oil inventories will be just 1 mln barrels above the average level in 2015-2019. Their shortage will be 71 mln barrels as early as in the third quarter of this year and will grow to 109 mln barrels in the last quarter of 2021.

The alternative scenario envisages the demand recovery at a rate below 6 mln barrels per day and commercial oil inventories of OECD countries will be above the average level in 2015-2019 by 9 mln barrels in the third quarter and by 37 mln barrels in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Commercial crude oil inventories of OECD countries are the largest globally and account for 35% of total global inventories, followed by inventories of developing economies (32%).

The report will be the basis for conclusions of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee scheduled to meet on June 1.