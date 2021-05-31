Moscow enterprises supplied products to 151 countries in 3 months of 2021

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Products by Moscow based companies were delivered to 151 countries in three months of 2021, according to a statement on the website of the city Mayor.

Most often, foreign partners purchased chocolate products, baby food and industrial goods, including measuring and control devices, radar and telecommunications equipment and other devices.

"In the first quarter of 2021, Moscow products were sold to 151 countries for $19.29 billion in 2020 comparable prices," the statement said.

According to the Deputy Mayor of Moscow Vladimir Efimov, the most popular industrial products are non-optical measuring and control devices, radar equipment, low-voltage electrical distribution devices, and parts of telecommunications equipment.

Non-primary non-energy products were most often purchased by Belarus, China, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, and the United States of America.

"According to analysts from the Mosprom center, the main commodity group of non-primary non-energy exports in the first quarter of 2021 was non-optical measuring and control devices, which were exported in the amount of $4.46 bln. The Republic of Belarus became the main importer of such goods. Among the most demanded Moscow goods abroad are radar equipment, it was exported in the amount of $151.35 mln, low-voltage electrical distribution devices ($64.57 mln), parts of telecommunications equipment in the amount of $44.38 mln. All these figures are given in comparable prices of 2020," the head of the department of investment and industrial policy Alexander Prokhorov said as quoted in the statement.