Volume of hard-to-replace imports in Russia is 1 trillion rubles a year — First Deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The volume of hard-to-replace imports in Russia is about 1 trillion rubles ($13.6 bln) a year, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said in an interview with the RBC TV channel.

"Now [the volume of] critical imports is about one trillion rubles a year, these are imports that are difficult for us to replace," he said.

Belousov stressed that during the pandemic, Russia's dependence on imports in some areas of the economy was revealed.

"We have had several waves of import substitution, nevertheless, the dependence has not been completely eliminated. Now the import substitution program is being activated again to reduce dependence," the First Deputy Prime Minister said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the Industry and Trade Ministry, in cooperation with the Finance Ministry and the Economic Development Ministry, to work with the lawmakers on additional measures of state support for import substitution and submit the relevant proposals to the Russian government. The deadline for this task is July 15, 2021.