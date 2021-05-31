Air France postpones flight to Moscow due to lack of permission from Russia

PARIS, May 31. / TASS /. The French airline Air France has postponed the scheduled for Monday flight Paris-Moscow, having not received the consent of the Russian side on a flight plan bypassing the airspace of Belarus, the company told a TASS correspondent on Monday.

"The flight on Monday has indeed been postponed," said a spokesman for the carrier. "The flight on Tuesday remains on schedule." The agency source confirmed that the airline had the appropriate permission for the weekend. This permission must be requested on a daily basis," he explained.

Last week, the company already canceled flights on the Paris-Moscow-Paris route.

As explained by Air France, flights were canceled for technical reasons after the Russian side did not approve a flight plan bypassing Belarus. Air France passengers were transported these days by the Russian airline Aeroflot, which specially sent large planes to the route.

The French airline has suspended flights over Belarus on the recommendation of the European Aviation Safety Agency in connection with the decision of the EU summit, which followed the incident with the emergency landing on May 23 in Minsk of the plane of the Irish company Ryanair.