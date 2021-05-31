300-350 Aurus cars to be produced in 2021 — Russian Industry Minister

ELABUGA, May 31. /TASS/. 300-350 Aurus premium brand cars will be produced by the end of this year, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Monday.

"As far as this year is concerned, we expect to supply about 300-350 produced cars in a different configuration," the Minister said.

The car output is planned to be increased in the future to 5,000 vehicles per year, Manturov added.

Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand created from scratch by NAMI design institute specialists. Aurus shareholders are NAMI (63.5%), UAE’s Tawazun (36%), and Sollers (0.5%).