Putin aware of situation with super-profits of metallurgists — Peskov

MOSCOW, May 31. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of a significant increase in the income of metallurgists in 2020, but there is no need to look for those guilty of receiving excess profits, said Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Yes, the president knows, prices were really very high, and additional profits were indeed generated," Peskov said. He noted that "the president is aware of this, the government, as follows from the words of the first deputy prime minister [Andrei Belousov], is dealing with this issue, in fact, together with business participants."

"It is hardly necessary to look for the guilty parties here, this is economic life: business makes money, the state receives taxes," Peskov emphasized. He added that "when there is some kind of imbalance, the state evens out this imbalance".

Answering the question whether these statements about big business are permissible, the Kremlin spokesman recommended contacting the government or directly Belousov.

Earlier on Monday, Belousov said in an interview with RBC TV channel that incomes of metallurgists in Russia have grown exponentially in 2020, they received 100 bln rubles in excess profits and must return this money to the budget.

"We see that in a Covid year, the reporting has now come, the income of metallurgists has grown several times, this is not bad. The bad thing is that they all raised prices on the domestic market in line with the rise in world prices and the state defense order for about 100 bln rubles per year. I think they should return this money in the form of tax," he said.

"I told some of them: I will not think about how to remove such and such a tax from you through the MET (tax on the extraction of minerals). Here is the price tag, together with you we will think about how best to do it," said Belousov. According to him, metallurgists understand that they will have to return this money. "We have a free market, but the state has every opportunity to establish taxes in such a way that what they have received can be taken from them. This is what we will do, I think," he added.