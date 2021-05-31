Average price of Urals in May up by 2.1 times

MOSCOW, May 31. / TASS /. The average price of Urals oil in May 2021 increased 2.1 times in annual terms, up to $66.63 per barrel, according to the website of the Russian Ministry of Finance on Monday.

"The average price for Urals oil in May 2021 was $66.63 per barrel, which is 2.1 times higher than in May 2020 ($31.04 per barrel)," the Finance Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the average price for Urals oil in January-May 2021 was $61.62 per barrel, in January-May 2020 - $39.2 per barrel.