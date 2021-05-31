First deputy PM confident Russia’s hybrid engines have good prospects on global car market

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia could offer its hybrid engines to the global automotive market, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said in an interview with RBC TV channel.

The official said that the coronavirus economic crisis has opened up new opportunities for Russia in the markets of equipment and hydrogen car manufacturing.

The deputy prime minister believes that it is very promising for Russia to entering the global market with hybrid engines, "especially with hydrogen ones".

"A very rapid restructuring of markets is going on in the world today, despite the fact that it has just started, in my opinion. We have a unique opportunity to enter markets that we simply did not have access to before. This is especially true regarding equipment. I believe, we can make a breakthrough in the automotive industry very quickly, no matter how strange this may seem," Belousov insisted.

The official added that Russia also has new opportunities to promote itself in a number of other global markets, but he did not go into detail on this topic.