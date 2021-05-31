ESG-approach to become major factor in Russia’s agriculture in 5 years - experts

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The principles of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) in the next five years will become one of the main factors in the development of agriculture in Russia, analysts from Russian Agricultural Bank said in a study.

"The ESG principles are playing an increasing role and become an indicator of the responsible attitude of companies to the environment and their willingness to invest in technologies that ensure sustainable development. Agriculture is no exception. Over the next five years, the ESG approach will become one of the fundamental principles of the industry, and the introduction of modern technologies - a tool to reduce the burden on the environment," the study said.

Bank analysts noted that the integration of ESG approaches into the work of agribusiness companies has already begun, but further reduction of the industry's burden on the environment is possible through the introduction of modern technologies. As a result, the burden on the environment is reduced, analysts noted.

Sustainable development issues in the field of ecology, social, and corporate governance are becoming an increasingly important factor in investment and company financing. Green financing involves providing funds for a project, subject to environmental improvements, climate change mitigation, and more efficient use of resources.