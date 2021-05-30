Two Russian ministries to set up a working group on taxes in oil sector

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry in partnership with the Finance Ministry intends to create a working group on taxes in oil sector, the Energy Ministry announced via its Telegram channel.

The group will be formed under the relevant committee of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"The ministries will align their positions and promptly work out tax measures to stimulate the oil and gas industry," the statement said.

"The creation of such a group is an important decision that will allow us to bring our positions closer together and come up with additional initiatives for the development of the industry in a very short time," Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said as quoted in the statement.