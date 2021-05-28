Belavia cancels flights to Tallinn until August 28 - airline

MINSK, May 28. /TASS/. Belarusian air carrier Belavia cancels its flights to Tallinn from May 28 to August 28, the airline says on its website on Friday.

"Belavia has to cancel flights to Tallinn from May 28 to August 28. This decision was taken in view of presence of the ban on flights from Estonian aviation authorities," the company said.

The EU summit stated earlier to ban flights of Belarusian air carriers to EU airports and flying over the EU territory after the incident with Ryanair’s passenger jet and its emergency landing in Minsk, and recommended European air carriers to refrain from flights in Belarusian airspace.