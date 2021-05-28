Russian gas production is eco-friendly, official says

ST. PETERSBURG, May 28. /TASS/. Natural gas production in Russia is eco-friendly and the best available technologies are used for its production and transport, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told reporters on Friday.

"The best available technologies are used in production and transport of our gas. This is indeed eco-efficient production," she said.

Russian gas supplied to Europe over the Nord Stream gas pipeline has the carbon footprint four times lower than the US one, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier.