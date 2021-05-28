China's Ministry of Commerce vows support for Hainan in setting up a big business cluster

HAIKOU, May 28. /TASS/. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce plans to constantly support the Hainan authorities in creating a big economic cluster by placing a large number of head offices of multinational companies on the island, stated official representative of the Ministry of Commerce Gao Feng.

"We will continue to cooperate with other competent departments and the Hainan administration to promote all ongoing projects," he said at a briefing. "As for investments, we will constantly actively attract multinational companies to help them set up their headquarters on Hainan."

According to the official, the Ministry of Commerce supports pilot projects aimed at developing Hainan's free trade port. "We will explore opportunities to improve the atmosphere and optimize strategic measures to control Hainan's foreign trade," said Gao Feng.

According to the official, the Chinese authorities are working on issues related to the reduction of the list of areas of international economic cooperation in the field of modern services, to which foreign investors do not yet have access.

On June 1, 2020, the Hainan administration published a general development program, which provides for the gradual removal of restrictions and a decrease in the tax burden for companies involved in the economic activities of the regional free trade port. According to the new strategy, by 2025, an effective mechanism will be formed on the island to boost sustainable and long-term growth. One of the main tasks is to create an important international financial and economic center on Hainan.