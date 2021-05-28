SPIEF to give new opportunities to regions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is dedicated to attracting investment into Russia in the first instance and also offers new opportunities to regions for economic development, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Traditionally, this is an international economic forum and is dedicated to the attractiveness of investments in Russia. However, investments are either external, and the Forum indeed pays much attention to them, and internal," the Kremlin’s spokesperson said. "The internal investment attractiveness is also a top priority in the work of the national government," Peskov said. This topic "has been discussed many times lately at meetings, including with the participation of the head of state," he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held offline on June 2-5 and will follow all safety measures in connection with the pandemic.