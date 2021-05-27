Russia-Belarus trade turnover surpasses pre-pandemic level - PM

MINSK, May 27. /TASS/. The volume of trade between Russia and Belarus in Q1 of 2021 increased by 25% year-on-year and exceeded the pre-pandemic level, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday during a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko.

"According to the confirmed figures, the volume of mutual trade in the first quarter increased by 25% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and exceeded pre-pandemic level," he said

Mishustin noted that in the current quarter, the authorities are also noting an increase in trade and economic turnover between the two countries. "In general, our trade and economic cooperation is developing quite successfully," he said.

He noted that in addition to this, the countries continue to fight the pandemic together. Mishustin recalled that, in particular, production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been established on the territory of Belarus. "We are constantly exchanging new information sources related to how to protect ourselves from the coronavirus. We are exchanging test systems," he stated.