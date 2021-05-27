Bank of Russia Chief considers it necessary to wind up anti-crisis measures gradually

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank Chief Elvira Nabiullina considers it necessary to gradually wind up the anti-crisis measures to avoid the risks of bubbles on the lending market.

"It is necessary to wind up the anti-crisis measures gradually as they have fulfilled their tasks, otherwise we can see the risks of bubbles on the market," she said addressing the State Duma (lower house) on Thursday.

Earlier, the Central Bank’s First Deputy Chief Ksenia Yudaeva said that the regulator registered a fairly quick growth of the debt burden on Russian citizens, with ‘bubbles’ possibly emerging in certain segments of the consumer lending market.

It was reported at the end of March that the debt burden in Russia at the macroeconomic level (the ratio of all payments on respective loans to total household income) as of the beginning of 2021 was up to record 11.7% (1.9% - on mortgage loans, 9.8% - on remaining loans).

Country’s GDP

Russian Central Bank Chief expects GDP to return to pre-pandemic level in mid-2021

Russia’s Central Bank admits that the country’s GDP may return to the pre-pandemic level in the middle of this year, the regulator’s Chief Elvira Nabiullina said.

"We expect Russia’s GDP to return to pre-pandemic levels as early as in the second half of this year, probably by the middle of the year," she said.

On Wednesday, the World Bank upgraded its Russian GDP growth outlook for 2021 to 3.2% from 2.9% expected in March, adding that the global economic recovery, an increase in oil prices and soft monetary conditions on the domestic market are expected to trigger the revival of the Russian economy based on growth of household consumption and investment in 2021.

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry projects 2.9% GDP growth in 2021. According to the Bank of Russia, the country’s GDP will grow by 3-4% in 2021, whereas in 2022 and 2023 GDP growth rates will total 2.5-3.5% and 2-3%, respectively.