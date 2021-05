MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Direct flights from St. Petersburg to Doha can be launched next week, Qatari Ambassador to Russia Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani told TASS on Wednesday at a reception in the Russian-Qatari business council.

"I hope that flights from St. Petersburg to Doha will begin already next week," the diplomat said.

He also noted that direct flights are operated between Moscow and Doha three times a week now.