Qatari delegation to be among strongest at SPIEF 2021 — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Qatar will send the strongest delegation among foreign participants to the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to be held from June 2 to 5, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Qatar acts as the guest country of SPIEF 2021," she says. "The delegation from this country will be one of the largest in the history of foreigners’ attendance of the forum. It will comprise representatives of fifty Qatari organizations," Zakharova adds.

Discussions on the development of trade, economic and cultural ties between Russia and Qatar are planned during the Forum’s business program, Zakharova added.