Russian economy is recovering better than expected — minister

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Recovery of the Russian economy after the crisis amid the pandemic is going better than expected, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"The economy is recovering. The dynamics of the recovery is even slightly better than our expectations, we see it in very different indicators," he said.

The minister also added that economic recovery is taking place in a wide range of industries. "For us, one of the key indicators is the recovery in the small and medium-sized business sectors. What we see at the moment according to the data of cash registers, according to the statistics of employed in the SME sector, we see that all the trends are in the positive zone," he noted.

It was reported earlier that the World Bank had upgraded its Russian GDP growth outlook for 2021 to 3.2% from 2.9% expected in March. The base case outlook suggests that Russia's GDP will grow by 3.2%, 3.2%, and 2.3% in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

According to the best-case scenario of the outlook, Russia's GDP growth will accelerate to 3.8%, 4.8%, and 3.3% in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. The worst-case scenario implies that Russia's GDP growth will total 2.6% in 2021 and 0.6% in 2023, whereas in 2022. GDP will contract by 0.7%.

Russia's Economic Development Ministry projected 2.9% GDP growth in 2021. According to the Bank of Russia, the country's GDP will grow by 3-4% in 2021, whereas in 2022 and 2023, GDP growth rates will total 2.5-3.5% and 2-3%, respectively.