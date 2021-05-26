OPEC+ potentially considers return of Iranian oil to market, says Novak

TORZHOK /Tver Region/, May 26. /TASS/. The countries participating in the OPEC+ oil production cuts agreement consider the possibility of Iranian oil returning to the global market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.

"Potentially we bear in mind such a possibility. Iran has the recovery potential. We have always stated that anti-Iran sanctions are discriminatory," he said.

"We have to consider Iran’s potential," Novak said, adding that Iran "belongs to OPEC and OPEC+ and the balance will be calculated accordingly."

"It is necessary to explore and estimate the influence of that factor on the market," Deputy PM said. The OPEC+ technical committee that analyzes the situation each month and provides recommendations for the ministerial meeting of the agreement’s member-states, will be involved in that work. "That is why we cannot say in advance," Novak noted.

He added that Russia estimates the current deficit on the oil market at 1 mln barrels per day. "The current deficit on the market is around 1 mln barrels per day and we have to understand how we can satisfy the growth of demand in the future as well," he said.