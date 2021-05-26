Russian Railways plans to reach 2019 level in passenger traffic by end of June

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian Railways expects that by the end of the first half of the year it will reach the level of 2019 in terms of passenger traffic, President of the company Oleg Belozerov told reporters.

"In terms of passenger traffic, we have not yet reached the level of 2019. So far we are lagging behind by 19%, but we literally grow by up to 1% every week, I hope that we will be able to reach the indicators around half a year," he said.

Russian Railways passenger traffic in April amounted to 90.8 mln people, which is three times more than in April 2020, the company said earlier. In total, in January - April 2021, 313.8 mln passengers were sent (+9.3% compared to January - April 2020), of which 289.6 mln passengers were transported in suburban traffic (+10.2%), long-distance travel - 24.2 mln passengers (at the level of last year).