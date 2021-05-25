Belavia cancels all flights to Ukraine

MINSK, May 25. /TASS/. Belavia Belarusian Airlines is terminating all flights to Ukraine after Kiev announced its decision to ban Ukrainian airports from receiving flights operated by the airline, the Belavia press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In light of the Ukrainian authorities’ ban on operating Belavia flights, the airline if forced to cancel flights from and to Kiev, Lvov, Odessa and Kharkov from May 26 to August 31, 2021," the statement reads, adding that overnight flights that are scheduled to leave on May 25 but land on May 26 are also cancelled. The statement notes that passengers who purchased tickets for the specified dates will be able to refund them or change the date.

The EU members moved to ban Belarusian airlines from travelling to EU airports or use its airspace and recommended that their airlines avoid Belarusian airspace following the recent incident involving a Ryanair flight’s emergency landing in Minsk. The Ukrainian government on Tuesday suspended air travel with Belarus starting with May 26. The Belarusian embassy in Kiev responded to the move by sending a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.