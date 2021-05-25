Russia hails Malta’s reciprocal moves on double taxation

SOCHI, May 25. /TASS/. Malta’s prompt ratification of the bilateral Double Taxation Convention will contribute to the legal regulation of ties with Russia in this area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a joint press conference after talks with his Maltese counterpart Evarist Bartolo.

"We have noted Malta’s efforts to adapt national laws, specifically in the tax sphere, to the requirements of international financial regulators," Lavrov said. "We commend our partners for the prompt ratification of the protocol of the bilateral convention on the avoidance of double taxation. This will definitely benefit the legal regulation of relations between our countries in this sphere," he specified.

The parties also discussed "opportunities for teaming up to combat the coronavirus pandemic and spoke in favor of the gradual restoration of tourist exchanges, particularly considering that Aeroflot’s scheduled direct flights to Malta will restart today," the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out.

The outcome of the talks confirmed the interest of both countries in cultivating relations in very different areas, despite the challenging situation in international affairs and the remaining epidemic restrictions, Lavrov noted.

"We welcomed the proactive joint work on strengthening the bilateral treaty and legal framework," Lavrov stressed. "We will also definitely promote the expansion of trade and economic ties, particularly through the intensified work of the relevant authorities, economic operators, and Russia’s regions," he added.