Media: Revenue of Hainan's modern service companies up by 113.4% in Q1

HAIKOU, May 24. /TASS/. Operating income of enterprises in the modern service sector (excluding the financial sector) in China's Hainan province in January-March 2021 amounted to 206.5 billion yuan (about $ 32.06 billion), which is 2.1 times higher than in the first quarter of 2020, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, in the first quarter of 2021, an increase in investments in R&D enterprises in the modern service sector was also recorded. The total investment amounted to 509 million yuan, up by 98.8% year on year and 42.3% higher over the same period in 2019.

Most of the funds were allocated for research and development in the field of information transfer, software and IT. Investment in this area reached 442 million yuan, representing 86.8% of the total.

On June 1, 2020 the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese State Council published a program for Hainan's free trade port. The document provides for the creation of a special customs zone on this tropical island. The Chinese authorities plan to generally complete the construction of a free port on the territory of the province in 2025, by which time a system for ensuring free trade and investment should be built on the island. By 2035, it is planned to ensure freedom of trade and investment, cross-border movement of capital, people, and freight traffic on Hainan.