Upward trend in Russia-Kyrgyzstan trade must be maintained, says Putin

SOCHI, May 24. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan in Q1 of 2021 grew by 6%, this trend must be maintained, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening talks with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on Monday.

"Unfortunately, last year the trade turnover slightly dipped due to the pandemic. But in the first quarter of this year, we are already seeing an increase of 6%. This is a good trend that we need to maintain, including through using the intergovernmental commission, which is working quite actively, as far as I can imagine, "Putin said.

He stressed that Russia and Kyrgyzstan in 2022 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the fundamental agreement on friendship and cooperation. "Now we can say that over the years the situation in our interstate relations has been strengthening and developing. Russia occupies the first place in the trade turnover of Kyrgyzstan," he noted.

Putin recalled that in 2020, cross-cultural years of Russia in Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyzstan in Russia were planned, but the pandemic did not allow to implement more than 200 planned activities in various areas, including youth exchanges and interuniversity contacts. "We will definitely do this as the epidemiological situation improves in both Russia and Kyrgyzstan," Putin said.

The Russian leader also pointed out that the two countries are quite actively cooperating in international organizations, especially within the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the UN.