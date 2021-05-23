Malta to participate in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

MOSCOW, May 23. / TASS /. Malta will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Malta’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Evarist Bartolo stated before the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Yes, we will be participating," Malta’s top diplomat stated. "[After my visit to Russia], I will definitely go back and talk to my colleagues, telling them what they will miss if they do not come here. So I will talk to my colleagues - most likely, from the economic or financial sphere - and we will do it. But we will discuss it later."

The talks between the Maltese foreign minister and his Russian counterpart will take place in Sochi on May 25.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 2-5 in compliance with all epidemiological safety measures. This year SPIEF’s motto will be "Together Again - Economy of New Reality". More than 100 discussions are planned as part of the business program.