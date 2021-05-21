Putin urged wider EAEU cooperation on free trade agreements

NOVO-OGAREVO, May 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for stepping up interaction on free trade agreements between the EAEU states and other countries. In particular, the EAEU should consider conclusion of free trade agreements with Indonesia and Mongolia.

"We are in favor of increasing the number of preferential agreements with our largest trading partners," Putin said at a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) on Friday.

He recalled that such documents have already been signed between the EAEU and Vietnam, Serbia, Iran, Singapore.

"We consider it important to intensify negotiations on similar documents with Israel, and, as Alexander Grigorievich (Lukashenko, President of Belarus - TASS) proposed - with Egypt. We also support this, rather start the negotiation process with our major partner India, carefully study the feasibility of concluding free trade agreements with another large country Indonesia, with our neighbor Mongolia," the Russian leader emphasized.

Member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.