Chinese authorities actively working to close all customs checkpoints on Hainan

HAIKOU, May 21. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are actively working to close all customs control points on the island and by 2025 will give a final assessment of the readiness to implement this project in practice in order to develop Hainan's Free Trade Port, stated official representative of the Chinese State Committee for Development and Reforms Jin Xiandong.

“We maintain contacts with Hainan and the competent authorities, we are taking active measures to eliminate customs checkpoints on Hainan,” he said at a press conference. “As it was clearly stated in the General Program for the creation of Hainan's free trade port, an assessment of comprehensive and timely measures will be completed for their closure by 2025".

According to the official, currently, the Chinese government is distinguishing between the powers and areas of responsibility, "at an accelerated pace, creates a reliable basis for the closure of customs points of Hainan's free port." He clarified that the Chinese authorities as a whole have already formed a "preliminary institutional framework" necessary to enhance the economic openness of the province.

"Over the past year, more than 100 strategic documents have been published in this regard," the official said.

According to him, the central government and the Hainan administration are working in six key areas at once. In particular, as the official said, the authorities are striving to create optimal conditions for investors on the island, create a safe and harmoniously developing financial sector, improve the efficiency of the regional tax system, optimize the range of affordable transport services for companies, provide key factors for long-term growth and provide business with permanent guarantees necessary for the successful implementation of projects.

In January, the Hainan administration announced its intention to close all border checkpoints in the province in a few years. This decision was made to speed up the development of Hainan's free trade port.